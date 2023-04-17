Spinnaker Trust Has $2.49 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.27. The company had a trading volume of 658,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.