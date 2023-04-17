Spinnaker Trust Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,127,000 after purchasing an additional 159,299 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.59. 584,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,869. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.96. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $364.14.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

