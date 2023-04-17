Spinnaker Trust Acquires 4,961 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

