SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1,274.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,351,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,759,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.85. 18,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

