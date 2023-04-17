SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

