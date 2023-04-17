SPACE ID 24 Hour Volume Hits $530.70 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $245.30 million and approximately $530.70 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.84349222 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $635,823,272.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

