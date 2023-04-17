SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Up 136.5% in March

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the March 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

SouthState Trading Down 1.4 %

SSB stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 637,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. SouthState has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 6.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 235.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 958,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $18,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

