SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 6.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.81. 8,492,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,008,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock worth $734,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

