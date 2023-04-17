Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

SONN remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 454,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,620. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

