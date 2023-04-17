Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 418.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SOND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 1,080,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,334. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. Sonder has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

