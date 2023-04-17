Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 387,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $753.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,799.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

