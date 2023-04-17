Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 387,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $753.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In related news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,799.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 299,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

