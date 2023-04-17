So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 360,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,944. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

