So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apr 17th, 2023

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 224,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

So-Young International Price Performance

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 360,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,944. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

