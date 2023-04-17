Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Snail Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Snail stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 14,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,879. Snail has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Snail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

