SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.