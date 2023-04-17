SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Stock Performance

SLMBP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593. SLM has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6091 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

