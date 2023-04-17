Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 547 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,347,000 after acquiring an additional 631,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

