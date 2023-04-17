Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 190 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,199,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,151,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

