Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MO stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,430. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

