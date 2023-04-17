Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

HBI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

