Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 7,651 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 5,198,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,461,365. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

