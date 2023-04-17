Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 324 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.66. 446,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,370. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

