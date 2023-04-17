SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. CWM LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

