Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $4.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 12,235,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,691,088. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

