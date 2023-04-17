Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 123 ($1.52) price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The stock has a market cap of £956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.27 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.80 ($1.52).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($26,315.79). 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.