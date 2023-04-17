Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD) Stake Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) by 405.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,842 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 32.32% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAFD. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EAFD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EAFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to all-cap stocks from developed markets outside of North America while applying a downside options overlay strategy.

