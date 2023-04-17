SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SLVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 290,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. SILVERspac has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in SILVERspac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in SILVERspac by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 742,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 311,717 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.