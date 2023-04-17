Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.23% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.94. 155,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,701. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

