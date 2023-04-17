SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.67. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,015 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Trading Up 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
