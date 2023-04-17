SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.67. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,015 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

