Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $230.47 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00334790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00542448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00446998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,851,702,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

