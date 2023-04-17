Short Interest in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rises By 112.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the March 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,013,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,463,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,581,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 56,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,013,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,783 shares of company stock worth $7,499,599. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.