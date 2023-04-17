Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Drops By 26.5%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vericity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. Vericity has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Vericity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 327,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

