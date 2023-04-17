Short Interest in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declines By 19.5%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE TRN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,719. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

