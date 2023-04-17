Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Grows By 47.2%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tower One Wireless Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
