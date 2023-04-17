Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Grows By 47.2%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

