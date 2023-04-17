Short Interest in Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Rises By 35.6%

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Toho Gas stock remained flat at C$18.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$18.75.

About Toho Gas

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

