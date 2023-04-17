Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Declines By 18.4%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 33.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.