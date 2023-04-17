Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Rises By 22.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,115.0 days.
Technogym Stock Performance
TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Monday. Technogym has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.
About Technogym
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.