Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Rises By 22.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,115.0 days.

Technogym Stock Performance

TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Monday. Technogym has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Get Technogym alerts:

About Technogym

(Get Rating)

See Also

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.