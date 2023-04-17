Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 821.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Down 17.3 %
NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 443,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $78.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.