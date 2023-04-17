Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 821.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 443,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

