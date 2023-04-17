Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Increases By 140.1%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.2 days.

SES Stock Performance

SES stock remained flat at $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. SES has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $555.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

