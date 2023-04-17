Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Decreases By 20.0%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 2.2 %

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 239,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

