Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Decreases By 90.0%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mobivity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

