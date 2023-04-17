Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Decreases By 90.0%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mobivity Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About Mobivity
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobivity (MFON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.