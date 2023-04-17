Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 170.0%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 141,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,299. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

