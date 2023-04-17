Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 163.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the March 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 29,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,464. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

