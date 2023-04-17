Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Grows By 43.2%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 192,500 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,402. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,478. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

