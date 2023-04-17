Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Rises By 75.0%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICV stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. 5,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,885. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.01. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

