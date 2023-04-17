Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Drops By 60.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. 30,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,302. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.