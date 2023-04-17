Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declines By 58.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.29. 185,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,101. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

