Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Declines By 59.0%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ BICK opened at $25.99 on Monday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.