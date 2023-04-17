Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rises By 164.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
Featured Articles
