Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expands By 64.9%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

ELDN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,432. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

