Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Grows By 71.4%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACUGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Up 4.4 %

DWACU stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.