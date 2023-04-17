Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Grows By 71.4%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Up 4.4 %

DWACU stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

